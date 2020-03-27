Eateries can run kitchens, deliver food during lockdown: Pawar

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday said the Maharashtra government has asked restaurants to keep their kitchens operational to help citizens during the COVID-19 lockdown. Restaurants and small eateries have downed their shutters in wake of the 21-day nationwide lockdown, which has been imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus.

The state government has decided to allow restaurants and eateries to keep only their kitchens open, to ease the burden on people during the curfew, Pawar said. Restaurants can provide home delivery services as well, he said, adding that service providers need to maintain hygiene and practice the protocol to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Chief Minister also said sugar factories should provide food and essentials to sugarcane cutters and farm labourers..

