Lockdown: Leftist union urges Bengal govt for relief to 3 lakh

A Leftist workers' union has urged the West Bengal government to provide relief to the state's three lakh daily wager bus workers and their families hit by the 21-day nationwide lockdown imposed to contain the spread of novel coronavirus. West Bengal Road Transport Workers' Federation president Subhash Mukherjee said the body has written to the labour minister to provide the workers with financial aid and food items till the situation normalises.

"We will write to the transport minister seeking succour for the workers, who work on a 'no work no pay' basis, so that their families do not starve," he told PTI. Secretary of West Bengal Joint Council of Bus Syndicates, Tapan Banerjee said that both workers and owners of buses are suffering due to the lockdown.

Banerjee urged the state administration to provide financial assistance to the workers but also requested the Centre to waive insurance premiums and EMIs on loans for the next six months. He also urged the state government to waive the road tax.

"A bus owner has to pay insurance, road tax and permit fees whether the vehicles ply the road or not. Given the prevailing situation, it is uncertain when we will be back in business," Banerjee said. Over 42,000 private buses ply the roads in West Bengal, he added.

