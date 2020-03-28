Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mexican president's poll ratings hit record low in coronavirus crisis

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 28-03-2020 00:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-03-2020 00:25 IST
Mexican president's poll ratings hit record low in coronavirus crisis

Support for Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has fallen below 50% for the first time, hit by criticism of his response to the coronavirus crisis, public security concerns and a struggling economy, a daily tracking poll showed on Friday. The survey, by polling firm Consulta Mitofsky for newspaper El Economista, showed that Lopez Obrador's approval rating had dropped to 49.6% from 50.1% a day earlier.

Roy Campos, the head of Mitofsky, said the coronavirus pandemic was "seriously affecting" support for Lopez Obrador, as was concern over the economic outlook. "Just as there is fear of getting sick, there's now fear about the economy," Campos said.

Lopez Obrador, whose approval rating stood at 80% barely a year ago in some surveys, has suffered a steady decline in popularity since discontent over his reaction to highly publicized murders of women last month sparked protests. The leftist, who took office in December 2018, has also come under fire for his handling of the coronavirus crisis since the first case of infection was confirmed in Mexico on Feb. 28.

While his medical experts urged people to avoid physical contact and stay at home to contain the spread of the virus, the president has continued to hold mass rallies around Mexico, shaking hands with, hugging and kissing supporters. Over the past few days Lopez Obrador has struck a graver tone on the health crisis, encouraging people to avoid major gatherings, setting out how the government is closing down possible transmission avenues and spelling out the symptoms.

"So far the situation is controlled," he told a regular government news conference on Friday, a day after Mexico's tally of coronavirus cases rose to 585, with eight deaths. Nevertheless, he has continued to blame adversaries for fanning public panic, and said he would carry on with his schedule of public events around Mexico with a tour of states in the Pacific west and northwest this weekend.

Meanwhile, Mexico tipped into recession during his first year in office, dragged down by a decline in investment spurred by concern over his unpredictable management of the economy. Rating agency S&P downgraded Mexico's credit rating on Thursday, flagging concern over the outlook.

Some private sector economists say the Mexican economy could contract by as much as 7% this year. At the end of 2019, Lopez Obrador had the support of more than 59% of respondents in the Mitofsky tracking poll.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus: Afghanistan approves plan to impose lockdown in Kabul

British PM Johnson tests positive for coronavirus

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 27

EXCLUSIVE-Russia calls for new enlarged OPEC deal to tackle oil demand collapse

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Videos

Latest News

US Army Corps looking at over 100 facilities to help ease coronavirus strain

The Army Corps of Engineers is looking at potentially converting more than 100 facilities in the United States to assist with the strain on hospitals dealing with the spread of the coronavirus, the commanding general of the Corps said on Fr...

California has tested 88,400 people for coronavirus -governor

California has tested 88,400 people for coronavirus, checking 10,000 people per day, Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom said on Friday.Speaking from the U.S. Naval Ship Mercy Hospital at the Port of Los Angeles, which will be used to add 1,00...

German town converts gym hall to hold virus quarantine offenders

A German town has turned a gymnastics hall into a facility to hold potential offenders against quarantine rules that stipulate a 14-day isolation period for those who test positive for the coronavirus and those who come into contact with th...

Syria bans most domestic travel in coronavirus lockdown

Syria said on Friday it was banning travel between cities and governorates as part of tightening measures to curb the spread of coronavirus, state-run Ikhbariya TV reported, citing the interior minister. Syria has recorded five cases of cor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020