Coronavirus: Scindia donates Rs 30 lakh to MP CM relief fund
Congress-turned-BJP leaderJyotiraditya Scindia on Saturday announced a Rs 30 lakh donation to the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister's Relief Fund to fight the novel coronavirus outbreak
He praised efforts taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to tackle the outbreak
In a letter to MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Scindia said, "In this hour of calamity, I am committed to giving Rs 30lakh to the CM relief fund for helping the state to provide assistance to all citizens." Scindia's supporter MLAs had recently quit the MPAssembly leading to the fall of the Kamal Nath government in the state.
