Vegetable markets to be decentralised to prevent congestion

Puducherry, Mar 28 (PTI): A Puducherry Minister said here on Saturday that the territorial government would soon decentralise 'uzhavar sandhais' and accommodate new units in certain open spaces. The Revenue and Industries Minister M O H F Shah Jahan, who went around several parts of a block here to ascertain whether people followed 'social distancing' in the markets to prevent the spread of the COVID-19, said a multi- purpose community hall in Lawspet constituency would be used as a quarantine centre.

He said the 'uzhavar sandhais', now functioning on College Road and at the old bus stand, would be decentralised to ensure nil crowding of shoppers. The Minister appealed to the people to follow 'isolation and voluntary quarantine at homes' as this was the only way to take on the virus.

Shah Jahan expressed happiness to see that because of the steps taken so far there has been no spread of COVID-19. Chief Minister V Narayanasamy has appealed to the people not to believe rumours being spread through social media that the current lockdown would end on March 31 and that all shops and establishments could re-open on April 1.

"Such misleading information is highly condemnable as the 21-day-long lockdown would be in force till April 14 as had been announced by the Prime Minister. There is absolutely no truth in the information being disseminated through social media," he said..

