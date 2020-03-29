Left Menu
AIMIM MLAs distribute ration kits, essential commodities to people in Hyderabad amid COVID-19 lockdown

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MLAs and party workers on Saturday distributed ration and essential commodities to the poor and needy in various constituencies here in Hyderabad in view of the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 29-03-2020 12:30 IST | Created: 29-03-2020 12:30 IST
AIMIM MLA Kausar Mohiuddin visited areas in Karwan constituency which were most affected by the lockdown and distributed ration.. Image Credit: ANI

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MLAs and party workers on Saturday distributed ration and essential commodities to the poor and needy in various constituencies here in Hyderabad in view of the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown. AIMIM corporators and active members were seen distributing food packets to people in various places in the city.

While AIMIM MLA Bahadurpura Mohammed Moazam Khan distributed essential groceries among 500 families of Bahadurpura Assembly constituency, Jaffar Hussain Mehraj, party legislator from Nampally, distributed ration kits in his constituency. In Karwan Assembly constituency, AIMIM MLA Kausar Mohiuddin visited door to door in the areas which were most affected by the lockdown and offered essential commodities among migrant workers and poor people.

AIMIM corporators also assisted police and other government officials of government and supervised disinfectant spraying drive taken up by the Enforcement, Vigilance and disaster Management Wing of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday had slammed the government over the movement of hundreds of migrant workers from Delhi and said that a lockdown without thinking about the welfare of India's vast majority is plain "cruelty".

"What kind of a Central lockdown is this where migrants from are allowed to travel while others aren't? If the govt can bus back Delhi's UP migrants, should @TelanganaCMO also aid the stranded migrants from Bihar UP West Bengal & Jharkhand who want to return, by bussing them back?" Owaisi had tweeted. In Telangana, eight people on Saturday tested positive for coronavirus, taking the total cases in the state to 67 including one death.

According to Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) the total number of COVID-19 positive cases in the country rose to 979 at 10 am on March 29. (ANI)

