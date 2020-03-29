Left Menu
Development News Edition

VP Naidu appeals to MPs to contribute Rs 1 cr from MPLADS for COVID-19 relief

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu has appealed to all Members of Parliament to contribute at least Rs 1 crore from their MPLADS funds to the Centre in the fight against COVID-19.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-03-2020 14:05 IST | Created: 29-03-2020 14:05 IST
VP Naidu appeals to MPs to contribute Rs 1 cr from MPLADS for COVID-19 relief
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu has appealed to all Members of Parliament to contribute at least Rs 1 crore from their MPLADS funds to the Centre in the fight against COVID-19. In a letter to all MPs, the Vice President stressed on the variety of measures being undertaken by the government, and other stakeholders, including the private sector to control and mitigate situation.

Stressing on the need for the enormous amount of resources -- financial, material and human -- to successfully combat COVID-19, he said the government is pooling financial resources from various avenues to augment the availability of funds at the national, state and district levels. He observed that MPs' prompt action will greatly help India in its fight against COVID-19 and requested them to give their consent to centrally earmark an amount of at least Rs 1 crore initially from their MPLAD Scheme for the Financial Year 2020-21.

The Vice President further pointed out that the Ministry of Statistics and Program Implementation has suitably amended the relevant guidelines to allow one-time dispensation under MPLADS for managing COVID-19. On Friday, Naidu had contributed a month's salary to the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) to strengthen the government's efforts in combating COVID-19 outbreak in the country.In a letter addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Vice President had described COVID-19 as a calamity of extremely severe nature, which has claimed a heavy toll of life across the globe.He said that India is fighting the pandemic by taking timely and emergent measures from time to time under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi. "This is my small contribution to the cause," Naidu said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

How Son Ye-Jin and Hyun Bin's sense of 'camaraderie' help in difficult filming conditions

SpiceJet pilot tests positive for COVID-19

ICC salutes Joginder Sharma for fighting against COVID-19

Coronavirus cases in Pakistan rise to over 1,320 as Punjab emerges as new epicentre

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Videos

Latest News

Saudi intercepts missiles over curfew-locked Riyadh, border city

Saudi air defences intercepted ballistic missiles over Riyadh and a city on the Yemen border late Saturday, leaving at least two civilians wounded in the capital that is under curfew in a bid to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Multiple ...

Modi apologises to India's poor as lockdown criticism mounts

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked the nations poor for forgiveness on Sunday, as the economic and human toll from his 21-day nationwide lockdown deepens and criticism mounts about a lack of adequate planning ahead of the decision. M...

Modi apologises to India's poor as lockdown criticism mounts

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked the nations poor for forgiveness on Sunday, as the economic and human toll from his 21-day nationwide lockdown deepens and criticism mounts about a lack of adequate planning ahead of the decision.Mo...

Singapore reports 3rd coronavirus-linked death

A 70-year-old man in Singapore on Sunday died of the novel coronavirus after fighting the disease for 27 days, taking the countrys death toll in COVID-19 pandemic to three, officials said. The patient, a Singaporean citizen with no recent t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020