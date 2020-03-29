VP Naidu appeals to MPs to contribute Rs 1 cr from MPLADS for COVID-19 relief

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu has appealed to all Members of Parliament to contribute at least Rs 1 crore from their MPLADS funds to the Centre in the fight against COVID-19. In a letter to all MPs, the Vice President stressed on the variety of measures being undertaken by the government, and other stakeholders, including the private sector to control and mitigate situation.

Stressing on the need for the enormous amount of resources -- financial, material and human -- to successfully combat COVID-19, he said the government is pooling financial resources from various avenues to augment the availability of funds at the national, state and district levels. He observed that MPs' prompt action will greatly help India in its fight against COVID-19 and requested them to give their consent to centrally earmark an amount of at least Rs 1 crore initially from their MPLAD Scheme for the Financial Year 2020-21.

The Vice President further pointed out that the Ministry of Statistics and Program Implementation has suitably amended the relevant guidelines to allow one-time dispensation under MPLADS for managing COVID-19. On Friday, Naidu had contributed a month's salary to the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) to strengthen the government's efforts in combating COVID-19 outbreak in the country.In a letter addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Vice President had described COVID-19 as a calamity of extremely severe nature, which has claimed a heavy toll of life across the globe.He said that India is fighting the pandemic by taking timely and emergent measures from time to time under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi. "This is my small contribution to the cause," Naidu said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.