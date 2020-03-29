JJP donates Rs 51 lakh to Haryana COVID-19 Relief Fund

The Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), BJP's coalition partner in Haryana, donated Rs 51 lakh to the Haryana COVID-19 Relief Fund on Sunday. JJP founder member Digvijay Singh Chautala and other senior leaders of the party met Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar here and handed over a cheque for the amount, a party statement said.

Khattar, who announced setting up the fund to mitigate the hardships of those affected by the coronavirus outbreak, has contributed Rs 5 lakh from his personal savings. Chautala apprised the CM that his party was working shoulder-to-shoulder with the government in its fight to check the spread of coronavirus.

He said the workers of the Indian National Students Organisation, the youth wing of the JJP, were also prepared to render full assistance. The JJP leader said his party would provide more financial help as per necessity in the coming days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.