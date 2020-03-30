MP govt making all efforts to fight coronavirus: Chouhan

Left Menu
PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 30-03-2020 17:32 IST | Created: 30-03-2020 17:32 IST
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday said his government is taking all steps to deal with coronavirus in the state, specially in Indore where 27 COVID-19 cases have been reported so far. In an interview to PTI, Chouhan assured that the situation in Indore, the industrial hub which has been ranking no. 1 in cleanliness since three consecutive terms, would be brought under control soon.

So far, 47 coronavirus cases have been reported from the state. Of these, the maximum 27 cases have been reported from Indore. Besides, eight cases have been reported in Jabalpur, five in Ujjain, three in Bhopal and two each in Shivpuri and Gwalior. The state has also reported four deaths- two each from Indore and Ujjain.

"We are ensuring that people follow isolation, social distancing and remain in their houses only, and for that a 21 -day lockdown was announced. We will soon control the situation in Indore, where a three-day complete lockdown is being enforced," Chouhan said. He urged people to follow the lockdown for their own safety.

He was speaking to PTI after interacting with a Bhopal-based girls' hostel inmates who were stranded here after the lockdown. He went there to know their well-being and assured them that he will take care of all their needs. "The awareness level of people of Indore is very high and they have proved it by getting the cleanliness award in the country for three times in a row...I assure them that they will not face much difficulty but the three-day lockdown is necessary and therefore it is a total lockdown for three days, he said.

"I have full faith that we will fully control the situation in Indore soon. I appeal to people to follow the lockdown for themselves, their children, friends, for Indore and for the entire state. The state government and the local administration is totally with them," Chouhan said. Chouhan said his government is ensuring that people follow isolation and social distancing strictly by staying inside their homes.

"I also urge people to follow the 'Lakshman Rekha', as advised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to win the fight against coronavirus," he said. Chouhan also said he visited the state's control and command centre where arrangements have been made for providing telemedicine facility to people.

Doctors are deployed there and they are answering people's calls, prescribing medicines and making arrangements for providing it also, he said. "After that also if people have symptoms, then we have made arrangements for their treatment in Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior and Jabalpur and also in Rewa, Shahdol and Sagar, the chief minister said.

Chouhan said his government has also made arrangements for providing food to poor people and labourers, and farmers are also being told not to worry about their crops. "I will take care of it soon, he said.

Asked about speculations that the 21-day nationwide lockdown may be extended beyond April 14, he said, "As of now it is till April 14. No need to be imaginative. Look forward, people lives are more important. It is essential for us to be healthy. Jaan hai to Jahaan hai." On the expansion of his cabinet, "Let us deal with the coronavirus first." Chouhan took oath as chief minister for a record fourth term on March 23 after the collapse of the Kamal Nath- led government in the state. Due to the coronavirus outbreak and lockdown in the entire country, Chouhan has been to constitute his council of ministers.

