Putin and Trump agree oil market situation suits neither - Kremlin

Putin and Trump agree oil market situation suits neither - KremlinReuters | Moscow | Updated: 31-03-2020 17:29 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 17:29 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin and his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump agreed during a phone call on Monday that the current situation on world oil markets suited neither, the Kremlin said on Tuesday. Trump and Putin agreed during their call to have their top energy officials discuss slumping global oil markets, the Kremlin said on Monday, as Trump called Russia's price war with Saudi Arabia "crazy."
On Tuesday, the Kremlin said the two men had agreed to have further consultations on oil markets, but had not fixed a date for more talks. "Undoubtedly, there is an understanding that the current oil market situation is not in the interests of our countries," said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.
Peskov declined to comment when asked if the two leaders had discussed Saudi Arabia during their call.
