VP Naidu conveys warm greetings to all on occasion of Ram Navami

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2020 18:33 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 18:33 IST
The Vice President of India, Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu has wished the nation on the eve of Ram Navami. In a message, he said that by imbibing the values exemplified by Shri Ram, we can usher in a world that is inclusive, healthy, prosperous and sustainable.

Following is the full text of the message -

"I convey my warm greetings and best wishes to all on the auspicious occasion of 'Ram Navami'.

This day marks the birth of Lord Shri Ram, who is an embodiment of timeless values of truth, righteousness, honesty, compassion, and commitment to human welfare. He represents the qualities we look for in an ideal human being.

Imbibing the values exemplified by Shri Ram and reorienting our world view and the way we live our lives can usher in a world we all dream of. A world that is inclusive, healthy, prosperous and sustainable.

On this auspicious occasion, let us recommit ourselves to the best values embedded in our illustrious heritage, in our immortal epics and the inexhaustible treasure trove of literary and philosophical masterpieces.

May this festival bring health, happiness, peace, and prosperity in the lives of all our citizens, and may we have the courage to collectively combat the major health challenge we are currently facing.

(With Inputs from PIB)

