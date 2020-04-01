Amid a countrywide lockdown over coronavirus, top Congress leaders to discuss situation

Amid a countrywide lockdown over coronavirus, top Congress leaders will discuss the issue at a meeting of the party's working committee here on Thursday. The meeting, which will also discuss the problems arising out of lockdown, would be held through video conferencing, adhering to the central government's call for maintaining social distancing to avoid the spread of the virus.

The Congress Working Committee (CWC), the highest decision-making body of the party, will meet on Thursday at 11 AM through video conferencing, a senior leader said. Top Congress leaders including its chief Sonia Gandhi would discuss the party's strategy on the issue.

While supporting the lockdown, the Congress has been critical of the government's handling of the situation saying it is causing problems to the poor and the marginalised, especially the migrant labourers. Party leader Rahul Gandhi has also suggested adoption of a nuanced approach other than a total lockdown to deal with the situation arising out of coronavirus pandemic.

