Trump warns Iran, proxies against attacking U.S. in Iraq

Trump warns Iran, proxies against attacking U.S. in IraqReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 01-04-2020 22:46 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 22:46 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday warned Iran and its proxies against attacking U.S. troops or assets in Iraq, citing a possible "sneak attack" but giving no other details.
"Upon information and belief, Iran or its proxies are planning a sneak attack on U.S. troops and/or assets in Iraq. If this happens, Iran will pay a very heavy price, indeed!" Trump said in a post on Twitter.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Iran
- Donald Trump
- Iraq