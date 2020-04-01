Trump warns Iran of 'heavy price' in case of attack on US troops

Trump warns Iran of 'heavy price' in case of attack on US troopsPTI | Washington DC | Updated: 01-04-2020 22:52 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 22:52 IST
President Donald Trump warned Iran on Wednesday of a "heavy price" if it or its allies in Iraq attack US troops stationed there
"If this happens, Iran will pay a very heavy price, indeed!" Trump tweeted
The US president also wrote: "Upon information and belief, Iran or its proxies are planning a sneak attack on U.S. troops and/or assets in Iraq." It was not clear whether Trump meant Washington actually has intelligence of such a plan.
