Trump warns Iran of 'heavy price' in case of attack on US troops

President Donald Trump warned Iran on Wednesday of a "heavy price" if it or its allies in Iraq attack US troops stationed there

"If this happens, Iran will pay a very heavy price, indeed!" Trump tweeted

The US president also wrote: "Upon information and belief, Iran or its proxies are planning a sneak attack on U.S. troops and/or assets in Iraq." It was not clear whether Trump meant Washington actually has intelligence of such a plan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.