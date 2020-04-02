Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Iran only acts in self-defence,' foreign minister tells Trump

PTI | Tehran | Updated: 02-04-2020 15:31 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 14:57 IST
'Iran only acts in self-defence,' foreign minister tells Trump
Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif (File photo) Image Credit: Wikimedia

Iran said on Thursday it "only acts in self-defense" after President Donald Trump warned it and its allies against attacking US troops in Iraq. "Unlike the US which surreptitiously lies, cheats & assassinates Iran only acts in self-defense," Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted.

"Don't be misled by usual warmongers, AGAIN," he wrote, also cautioning that "Iran starts no wars, but teaches lessons to those who do". Tensions have risen sharply between Tehran and Washington ever since Trump withdrew from a landmark nuclear agreement and reimposed sweeping sanctions in 2018.

They escalated in January when the US killed Iran's Major General Qasem Soleimani in a Baghdad drone strike, following attacks on its troops in Iraq that Washington blamed on Iran-backed armed groups. Iran retaliated by firing at bases in Iraq housing US troops.

Trump warned Iran on Wednesday that it would pay a "heavy price" in the event of further attacks on US troops. He tweeted that "upon information and belief, Iran or its proxies are planning a sneak attack on U.S. troops and/or assets in Iraq." In response, Zarif wrote on Twitter that "Iran has FRIENDS: No one can have MILLIONS of 'proxies'" Iran and the US are in a tense battle for influence in Iraq, where Tehran has powerful allies and Washington has close ties to the government.

Bases housing US troops and foreign embassies, particularly the American mission, have been targeted in more than two dozen rocket strikes since late October. The attacks, which the US has blamed on Iran-backed armed groups, have prompted fears of a proxy war on Iraqi soil.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s new projects revealed, Song Hye-Kyo’s Instagram post on Bottega Veneta

CSS officers association contributes Rs 21 lakh towards PM CARES fund

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 release, Johnny Depp, Orlando Bloom to reprise their roles?

Shrek 5 gets new announcement via Twitter, Know its release date including storyline

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising temperatures in India seem to counter the spread of COVID 19 infections

Scary predictions on the rate of spread of COVID 19 infections in India are floating in media. But the data on the spread of infections coming so far point to a contrary trajectory putting a question mark on such predictions. Explanations o...

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Videos

Latest News

Out of about 2,000 Tablighi Jamaat members in Delhi, 1,804 have been quarantined, 334 admitted to hospitals: MHA official.

Out of about 2,000 Tablighi Jamaat members in Delhi, 1,804 have been quarantined, 334 admitted to hospitals MHA official....

About 9,000 Tablighi Jamaat members and their contacts quarantined till now across country: MHA official.

About 9,000 Tablighi Jamaat members and their contacts quarantined till now across country MHA official....

Soccer-Brescia president threatens to forfeit matches if Serie A re-starts

The president of bottom-of-the-table Brescia has said that it makes no sense to try to complete the Serie A season and that he would rather forfeit matches than put his team on the pitch. A national lockdown has been place in Italy since Ma...

In about-turn, Catalonia seeks Spanish military help for coronavirus

The separatist government of Spains Catalonia region abandoned its initial reluctance and asked the national military on Thursday for assistance in tackling the coronavirus. Spain has the worlds second highest death toll after Italy, and Ca...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020