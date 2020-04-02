Left Menu
Development News Edition

RS chairman puts oath-taking of 37 newly-elected members on hold till lockdown is over

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-04-2020 18:53 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 18:53 IST
RS chairman puts oath-taking of 37 newly-elected members on hold till lockdown is over

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu has put on hold the oath-taking of 37 newly-elected members till the lockdown in view of the coronavirus outbreak is over. The government has imposed a 21-day nationwide lockdown from March 25 to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Fifty-five vacancies are due to arise in the Rajya Sabha from 17 states between April 3 and 13, against which 37 members have already been elected unopposed. "The newly-elected members of Rajya Sabha are advised to wait for subscribing oath or affirmation till the lockdown period is over," an advisory from the Rajya Sabha chairman to the newly-elected members said.

Naidu said in the context of the nationwide travel restrictions on account of the lockdown, the newly-elected members of the Upper House of Parliament were informed that there was no immediate requirement of taking oath. Some of the prominent members elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha and waiting to take oath are -- Deputy Chairman Harivansh, Sharad Pawar, Ramdas Athawale, Premchand Gupta, B Kalita, Deepender Singh Hooda, Thambidurai, GK Vasan, Tiruchy Siva, K Keshava Rao, Dinesh Trivedi and Priyanka Chaturvedi.

While seven Rajya Sabha seats are falling vacant from Maharashtra, six are falling vacant from Tamil Nadu, five each from West Bengal and Bihar, four each from Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat and Odisha, three each from Assam, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, two each from Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Haryana and Telangana, and one each from Himachal Pradesh, Manipur and Meghalaya. The newly-elected members of the Rajya Sabha are entitled to all perks from the day of notification of their election, officials said.

A member elected to the Rajya Sabha is entitled to make and subscribe the prescribed oath or affirmation and take his seat in the House only upon the commencement of his term of office under the relevant provisions of the Representation of the People Act, 1951. However, the Constitution (Article 99) and Rule 5 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Rajya Sabha do not prescribe any time limit within which a newly-elected member has to subscribe the oath or affirmation.

A new member is, however, not entitled to sit, participate and vote in the House or in a committee until he has subscribed the oath or affirmation, according to rules. "In view of the present lockdown in the country, neither the Rajya Sabha nor any of its Committees is likely to meet till the lockdown period is over," the advisory said.

It also said that according to the relevant provisions of the Salary, Allowances and Pension of Members of Parliament Act 1954, a newly-elected member is entitled to all facilities, perks and privileges that are available to the members of Parliament from the date of commencement of his term of office, which is the date of notification of his election to the Rajya Sabha by the Ministry of Law and Justice..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s new projects revealed, Song Hye-Kyo’s Instagram post on Bottega Veneta

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 release, Johnny Depp, Orlando Bloom to reprise their roles?

CSS officers association contributes Rs 21 lakh towards PM CARES fund

Shrek 5 gets new announcement via Twitter, Know its release date including storyline

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising temperatures in India seem to counter the spread of COVID 19 infections

Scary predictions on the rate of spread of COVID 19 infections in India are floating in media. But the data on the spread of infections coming so far point to a contrary trajectory putting a question mark on such predictions. Explanations o...

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Videos

Latest News

Swiss still far from coronavirus peak as deaths, cases rise - officials

Switzerlands government said it was still far too early to relax measures to limit the spread of the coronavirus, as the number of deaths and infections from the pandemic continued to swell. The death toll has risen to 432, the countrys pub...

As COVID-19 cases surge, walled city of Jaipur sealed; volunteers deliver essentials to doorsteps

With the number of coronavirus positive cases in Ramganj area rising to 33 on Thursday, the densely populated area in Jaipurs walled city now accounts for nearly one fourth of all COVID-19 patients in Rajasthan. The entire walled city, a UN...

Netizens hit out at Centre over decision to accept foreign aid

The Centres decision to accept contributions from abroad to PM-CARES fund for fighting COVID-19 has prompted social media users to take potshots at it as Kerala was not allowed to receive foreign aid after the devastating floods in 2018. Se...

8 new positive cases detected in J-K, first coronavirus patient discharged from hospital

Eight new positive cases of COVID-19 were detected in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, taking the total number of cases to 70 even as the first coronavirus patient of the valley -- a 67-year-old woman from the old city area -- was discharged ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020