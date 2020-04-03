Left Menu
Coronavirus: Kejriwal holds video conference meeting with party MLAs

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-04-2020 13:27 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 13:27 IST
Coronavirus: Kejriwal holds video conference meeting with party MLAs

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP's national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Friday held a meeting via video conference with all party MLAs to discuss the relief work carried out by them in their respective assemblies in view of the coronavirus outbreak. Kejriwal was joined by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Health Minister Satyendar Jain in addressing the party MLAs.

AAP has 62 MLAs in the 70-seat assembly. "The chief minister has asked all MLAs about the progress of all the relief work going on in their areas and how effectively the relief work is being done," Rajinder Nagar MLA Raghav Chadha told PTI. He also said that all MLAs have been told ways to further improve. "The MLAs also shared their experiences. They clarified their doubts. The CM has explained all the schemes (related to relief work) of the Delhi government in detail to them and about its implementation. They were also told what all needs to be done and how it could be done," Chadha said.

The number of coronavirus cases climbed to nearly 300 in the national capital on Thursday, with 141 fresh cases and two deaths reported in a day, according to the Delhi Health Department..

