Coronavirus: Kejriwal holds video-conference with AAP MLAs to discuss relief work

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal held a video-conference with all party MLAs on Friday to discuss the relief work being carried out by them in their constituencies in view of the coronavirus outbreak. The number of coronavirus cases climbed to nearly 300 in the national capital on Thursday, with 141 fresh cases and two deaths reported in a day, according to the Delhi Health Department.

Kejriwal was joined by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Health Minister Satyendar Jain in addressing the party MLAs. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has 62 MLAs in the 70-member Delhi Assembly.

"The chief minister asked all MLAs about the progress of the relief work in their areas and how effectively it was being done," Rajinder Nagar MLA Raghav Chadha told PTI. He added that all the MLAs were told about how to further improve the work being carried out by them.

"The MLAs shared their experiences. Their doubts were cleared. The chief minister explained all the schemes (related to relief work) of the Delhi government in details to them. They were also told what all needs to be done and how it can be done," Chadha said. In a statement, the AAP said Kejriwal instructed all the MLAs to ensure that the people in their areas got all the benefits of the government schemes during the ongoing 21-day lockdown in view of the coronavirus outbreak.

The party supremo also asked the lawmakers to ensure that everyone got ration from the ration shops of the Delhi government. He also asked the MLAs to ensure that the quantity of food was sufficient and the quality was good at all the night shelters and Delhi government schools. The legislators were also told by the chief minister that no one should go hungry.

"If someone needs food, the MLAs should take such a person to a food distribution centre or arrange for ration immediately," Kejriwal told the lawmakers, according to the statement. They were also told to inspect the ration and food distribution regularly and inform the government if any irregularity or problem came to their notice.

The chief minister asked the MLAs to mobilise people who want to help the poor and ensure that such assistance reaches the needy. The legislators were also asked to help those who do not have ration cards with their online applications.

Kejriwal had earlier announced that people without ration cards will receive ration for free on the basis of their online applications..

