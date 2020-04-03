Owaisi slams Modi's call to switch off lights, says country is not event management company

Hyderabad, Apr 3 (PTI): Ridiculing Prime Minister Naredra Modis call to switch off lights for nine minutes on April 5, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday said the "country is not an event management company", drawing flak from Telangana BJP, which said he should first condemn the Tablighi Jamaat episode. This country is not an event management company.

The people of India are humans who too have dreams & hopes. Dont reduce our lives to gimmicks of 9 mins, @PMOIndia.

We wanted to know what aid states will get & what relief the poor will receive, instead we got some new drama, Owaisi said in a tweet. "I know you only want #positivevibes & dont want us to raise some issues but WHERE is the light?," he questioned in a series of tweets on several issues.

He alleged that an unplanned lockdown has meant more and more suffering to the poor, who were left to the charity of rich and the limited economic abilities of states." "When CMs ask you for financial relief, you ask them to switch off their lights?, he said in another tweet, reacting to a news report that suggested that Modi was silent on states request for funds. Modi on Thursday helda video conference with all chief ministers to discuss ways to check the spreadof coronavirus.

In another tweet, he opined that thepre-corona economic crisis will now become an impending financial disaster. "What will happen to our savings? What'll happen to the banks? he questioned in the tweet.

Reacting to the Hyderabad MPs tweets, Telangana BJP in a statement said Owaisi should first explain what measures he took to contain coronavirus spread in his constituency, which has witnessed a steep rise in the number of cases. Asaduddin hasn't yet condemned the Tablighi Jamaat episode and the thousands of participants who are openly defying all government's directives nationally, BJPs Telangana chief spokesperson K Krishna Saagar Rao said.

Owaisi has openly supported this cluster, which by far is the largest infecting cluster in the entire world,Rao alleged. Tablighi Jamaat cluster is rapidly transmitting corona virus across India.

However, Asaduddin is busy promoting these super spreaders through his supportive statements. Asaduddin has no moral and ethical high-ground to criticize PM Narendra Modi, who's working 24/7 to ensure India flattens the rising curve, the BJP leader said.

