Trump says Saudi and Russian leaders both want to stabilize oil market

Trump says Saudi and Russian leaders both want to stabilize oil marketReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 04-04-2020 01:07 IST | Created: 04-04-2020 01:07 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Russian President Vladimir Putin both want something to happen to stabilize the global oil market, where prices have fallen by about two-thirds this year.
At a White House roundtable discussion with U.S. oil company executives, Trump said the meeting would address the impact of coronavirus on the oil industry. "We'll work this out and we'll get our energy business back," he said.
