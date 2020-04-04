Stay inside on Mahavir, Hanuman Jayanti, Shab-e-Barat: Ajit

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Saturday appealed people to celebrate Mahavir and Hanuman Jayanti and observe Shab-e-Barat next week by staying inside home in view of the coronavirus pandemic. Mahavir Jayanti will be celebrated on Monday while Hanuman Jayanti and Shab-e-Barat fall on Wednesday.

"People should not step out of home on the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti, Hanuman Jayanti and Shab-e-Barat. Offer worship and prayers staying inside home," Pawar said in a statement. He noted that the number of COVID-19 patients in the state was increasing.

The number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra crossed 500 on Saturday. Doctors, police and municipal employees were discharging their duties by risking their lives, Pawar said.

"The majority of people are staying inside home. But this fight against coronavirus receives setback due to few people who are roaming on streets," the NCP leader said. This was a "battle for existence", Pawar said, warning of strict action against violation of lockdown rules.

Battle against the pandemic can be won only by holding "scientific and humanitarian views", the deputy chief minister added..

