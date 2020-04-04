COVID-19: PM Modi to interact with floor leaders of political parties on April 8

COVID-19: PM Modi to interact with floor leaders of political parties on April 8PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-04-2020 17:25 IST | Created: 04-04-2020 17:25 IST
Amid a countrywide lockdown due to COVID-19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with floor leaders of various political parties via a video link on April 8. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said Prime Minister Modi will interact with floor leaders of all those parties who have more than five MPs in both houses of Parliament on April 8 at 11am.
COVID-19 and countrywide lockdown are likely to be discussed during the meeting. This will be the prime minister's first interaction with opposition leaders after the lockdown.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Narendra Modi
- COVID
- Pralhad Joshi
- MPs
ALSO READ
Justice has prevailed, says PM Narendra Modi on hanging of Nirbhaya case convicts
Justice has prevailed, says PM Narendra Modi on hanging of Nirbhaya case convicts.
PM Narendra Modi lauds singers for coronavirus-themed songs
Cornavirus has made many powerful countries helpless; challenges are increasing despite all efforts: Narendra Modi.
Social distancing not only for infected but for every citizen including the prime minister: Narendra Modi.