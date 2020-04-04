PM Modi, US President Donald Trump have telephonic conversation on fight against COVID-19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump on Saturday held a detailed discussion on the situation arising out of the coronavirus outbreak and resolved to deploy the full strength of the India-US partnership to fight the pandemic. The two leaders held an "extensive" telephonic conversation.

"We had a good discussion, and agreed to deploy the full strength of the India-US partnership to fight COVID-19," Modi tweeted. The discussion comes at a time when both countries are in the grip of the COVID-19 pandemic. The US has so far confirmed 278,458 cases of COVID-19 and more than 7,100 deaths. India has 3,072 coronavirus cases and has reported 75 deaths.

