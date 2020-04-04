Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM Modi, US President Donald Trump have telephonic conversation on fight against COVID-19

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-04-2020 19:40 IST | Created: 04-04-2020 19:37 IST
PM Modi, US President Donald Trump have telephonic conversation on fight against COVID-19
"We had a good discussion, and agreed to deploy the full strength of the India-US partnership to fight COVID-19," Modi tweeted. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump on Saturday held a detailed discussion on the situation arising out of the coronavirus outbreak and resolved to deploy the full strength of the India-US partnership to fight the pandemic. The two leaders held an "extensive" telephonic conversation.

"We had a good discussion, and agreed to deploy the full strength of the India-US partnership to fight COVID-19," Modi tweeted. The discussion comes at a time when both countries are in the grip of the COVID-19 pandemic. The US has so far confirmed 278,458 cases of COVID-19 and more than 7,100 deaths. India has 3,072 coronavirus cases and has reported 75 deaths.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

Netflix’s plan on Mindhunter Season 3 revealed, What latest updates we have so far

Science News Roundup: Chilean telescopes that explore galaxies brought down; Astronomers spot 'missing link' black hole and more

Kim Kardashian reveals her body scratches after a fight with Kourtney Kardashian

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Energy markets post-COVID 19: Recovery may take time, transition to continue

As oil markets have crashed, the experts believe the oil prices will come down drastically and continue making the energy transition a financial burden for many economies for a couple of years.&#160;&#160;However, the market alone was never...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Videos

Latest News

Peruvian lawmakers approve bill to allow 25% pension funds withdrawn

Peruvian lawmakers have approved a law that allows citizens to withdraw up to 25 of their holdings in private pension funds to provide an extra source of liquidity during a nationwide shutdown to halt the spread of the coronavirus.The law, ...

PCB to continue paying salaries to players on payroll

The Pakistan Cricket Board on Saturday said it would continue to pay the salaries of around 220 professional players on its payroll at least until June 30. The PCB said in a statement that it takes the welfare of its staff and cricketers ve...

3 Taliban militants killed in bomb blast in Aghanistan

At least three militants affiliated to the Taliban died when a bomb planted by them went off in Afghanistans central Ghor province, the Afghan government announced on Saturday.The dead Taliban members planted the bomb to target security and...

OPEC meeting postponed until Thursday: Azerbaijan

A special meeting to discuss output cuts between OPEC and other major oil producers including Russia has been postponed until Thursday, energy-rich Azerbaijan saidThe meeting has been postponed until April 9, energy ministry spokeswoman Zam...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020