UP CM says coopertion of people needed to keep social distancing if lockdown lifted on April 15

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said that if lockdown is lifted from April 15, people should not begin to crowd at any place as efforts made in preventing the spread of coronavirus will go in vain.

"If the lockdown is lifted from April 15, people should not start gathering at any place. Your cooperation is needed on this. If after April 15, people begin to gather then all the hard work done to prevent the spread of coronavirus would go in vain. We will make arrangements for this," Yogi Adityanath said while talking to the MLAs through video conferencing.

The 21-day lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus was announced on March 24. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.