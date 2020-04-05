Coronavirus: Assam govt s inititative to tackle fake news

In its attempt to fight against fake news related to COVID-19, the Assam government on Sunday published contact details of 50 senior officials in leading newspapers for people to check the veracity of any coronavirus-related news. Releasing the names and designations of the officials through large-display advertisement in all leading newspapers of the state, the government urged the people to contact the authorities concerned in case of doubt over any news related to the novel coronavirus.

Making a district and sub-division-wise list of the officials, the advertisement published by the Directorate of Information and Public Relations also mentioned its social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the same purpose apart from giving out its email 'diprassamcovid@gmail.com'. Till Sunday, the police has arrested seven persons and registered 12 cases for spreading rumours and provocative content related to the outbreak of the deadly virus.

At times, miscreants are trying to spread fake news and rumours to create panic among people. Such persons are enemies of the society and country, and strict legal action will be taken against them, the advertisement mentioned. Assam Excise minister Parimal Suklabaidya on Sunday directed wine shop authorities to lodge a complaint of cyber crime against the people spreading fake news on Facebook that home delivery of liquor in Guwahati will be done by a particular outlet.

"There are no such delivery services present and attempt of such delivery is a criminal offence under the provisions of the present law. I have asked the Excise department officials to look into the matter, he said on his Facebook account. The Assam Police said, stringent action is being taken against those found spreading provocative content, rumours and fake news about COVID-19.

As on Sunday, 80 people were counselled and over 100 social media posts have been pulled down, the Assam Police said on its official Twitter account. "We request Citizens NOT to Forward or Share unverified or provocative content on Social Media under any circumstances, not even to point it out to others, this only gives it an audience," it said in a separate tweet.

"Report it to us immediately through our Facebook Inbox, Twitter DM or on our WhatsApp Helpline: 9132699735," the force added. The state government has already formed a five-member committee for monitoring and checking of fake news in all forms of media as per instructions of the Union Home Ministry.

PTI TR MM MM.

