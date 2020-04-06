The community stands exposed, says RSS leader Vaidya on Tablighi Jamaat event

RSS National Joint General Secretary, Manmohan Vaidya said that Tablighi Jamaat leadership should have cancelled their event that led to a spike in COVID-19 cases across the country. He said that the community stands exposed by its deeds. "The figures tell the truth. Their leadership should have cancelled the event and contained it," Vaidya told ANI when asked about the spike in number of coronavirus cases.

"The RSS Pratinidhi Sabha was scheduled from 15-17 March. 1500 workers were supposed to come but it was cancelled," he said. He said that RSS cancelled the event even before the lockdown was announced. Over the incidents of violence and misbehaviour by the Tablighi Jamaat attendees under quarantine, he said, "Those who mistreat women staff at hospitals have shown their mental deformation. When they come out, the numbers will go down eventually. I don't know whether it is a conspiracy but they been exposed and even their community," he said.

With an increase of 490 cases in the last 12 hours, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases in India climbed to 4067, said Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday. As many as 109 deaths have been reported across the country due to the deadly disease. There are 3666 active cases in the country while 292 people have been cured/discharged/migrated. (ANI)

