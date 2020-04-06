Left Menu
TMC says centre's decision to suspend MPLAD scheme 'whimsical'

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 06-04-2020 21:48 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 21:48 IST
The Trinamool Congress on Monday lashed out at the BJP-led central government claiming that its decision to temporarily suspend the MPLAD scheme was "arbitrary and whimsical" as it would prevent MPs from carrying out developmental work in their areas. The Union Cabinet and Prime Minister Narendra Modi decided on the issue without consulting all the parties, senior TMC leader and MP Sougata Roy said.

The state unit of the BJP, however, said the decision was taken keeping in mind the larger interest of the masses and those crying foul over it are the ones who do not utilise the funds properly. "The decision to temporarily suspend the MPLAD is arbitrary and whimsical. We are opposing it. The Union Cabinet and the prime minister are taking decisions pertaining to all the MPs without even discussing the matter with us," Roy, a veteran parliamentarian, told PTI.

This would deprive the parliamentarians of funds needed to carry out developmental work in their areas, he said. The government on Monday decided to suspend the Member of Parliament Local Area Development (MPLAD) scheme for two years and transfer the money into the government's consolidated fund. The money under MPLAD is around Rs 7,900 crore for two years: 2020-21 and 2021-22 On the Union government's decision to cut 30 per cent salary of all MPs for one year to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, Roy said, "We have nothing to say about it." However, his party colleague and Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy wondered whether the salaries of bureaucrats would also be slashed.

BJP state president and MP Dilip Ghosh said the decision was taken keeping in mind the larger interest of the masses. "The country is going through a crisis. The entire economy is badly affected due to this. So, the union government has taken a decision in the larger interest of the masses. There is nothing wrong with it," he said.

Those who are crying foul over the decision are the ones who do not utilise their MPLAD funds properly, Ghosh alleged. The MPLAD scheme enables parliamentarians to recommend developmental work in their constituencies with an emphasis on creating durable community assets based on locally felt needs.

