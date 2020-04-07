Left Menu
If need arises we will extend lockdown in MP, saving lives is of utmost importance: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday said that the decision regarding extending the 21-day lockdown in the state will be taken based on the prevailing situation in the coming days.

ANI | Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 07-04-2020 18:07 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 18:07 IST
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan speaking to reporters on Tuesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday said that the decision regarding extending the 21-day lockdown in the state will be taken based on the prevailing situation in the coming days. "Lives of people are more important, economy can be built again but if people die, how will we bring them back? That is why, if the need arises we will extend the lockdown, a decision will be taken based on the situation," Chouhan said.

"The situation in Bhopal, Indore is worrisome and we need to take precautions. Saving the lives of the people is of utmost importance," he added. Twelve new cases of coronavirus were reported from Bhopal on Tuesday, which included health staff and policemen. The city's total count of COVID-19 patients has now reached 74, said the state's Health Department.

Meanwhile, four persons died due to coronavirus in Indore this morning, taking the toll of people killed due to infection in the city to 13, a health bulletin from MGM medical college said. The bulletin added that 16 more COVID-19 cases were reported from Indore on Tuesday, taking the total count of coronavirus cases in the city to 151. (ANI)

