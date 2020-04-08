Left Menu
Development News Edition

Boris Johnson's condition stable; spends second night in intensive care

PTI | London | Updated: 08-04-2020 14:47 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 14:02 IST
Boris Johnson's condition stable; spends second night in intensive care
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

British Prime Boris Johnson spent a second night in intensive care and he was "stable" and "in good spirits" while receiving treatment for coronavirus, a senior health official said on Wednesday. Johnson, 55, was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of the St Thomas' Hospital here on Sunday "for close monitoring" after his condition worsened.

The Prime Minister is "comfortable, he's stable, he's in good spirits", Edward Argar, serving as the minister of state for health, told the BBC on Wednesday. The Prime Minister's office also suggested the first review into whether the coronavirus lockdown could be eased would not go ahead as planned on Monday next week, the report said.

Asked on BBC Breakfast when the measures might be lifted, Argar said the scientific evidence "isn't yet there to allow us to make us a decision". "We have to be over that peak before we can think about making changes," he said, adding: "It's too early to say when we will reach that peak." A ban on public gatherings of more than two people and the closure of shops selling non-essential goods were among the series of restrictions announced by Johnson on March 23 to tackle the spread of coronavirus.

He had said a relaxation of the rules would be considered in three weeks, which would be on April 13. But on Tuesday, Downing Street suggested that the review would not go ahead on the scheduled date and would instead take place after the three-week mark.

On Wednesday, health minister Argar said: "We need to start seeing the numbers coming down and that's when you're in the negative. "That's when you have a sense when that's sustained over a period of time, that you can see it coming out of that. We're not there yet and I don't exactly know when we will be." He urged people to stay at home "however lovely the weather this Easter weekend".

"If we are, as the statistics appear to show, making a little bit of progress, now's the time to hold to it," he said. His comments came as the number of coronavirus hospital deaths in the UK rose to 6,159 on Tuesday - a record increase of 786 in a day, the Department of Health and Social Care said, compared with 439 on Monday.

The country also had over 55,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who is deputizing for Prime Minister Johnson, said on Tuesday he was "confident" Johnson would recover from this illness, describing him as a "fighter".

Raab said Johnson was receiving standard oxygen treatment and was breathing without any assistance, such as mechanical ventilation or non-invasive respiratory support. The prime minister was originally admitted to St Thomas' on Sunday, on the advice of his doctor, after continuing to display symptoms of cough and high temperature 10 days after testing positive for the virus.

Raab said the prime minister was being monitored closely in critical care. "And I'm confident he'll pull through because if there's one thing I know about this prime minister, he's a fighter. And he'll be back at the helm, leading us through this crisis in short order," Raab added. The Queen and other senior royals sent messages to Johnson's family and his pregnant fiancee, Carrie Symonds, saying they were thinking of them and wished the Prime Minister a full and speedy recovery.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

Study reveals nanotechnology to develop new treatment for endometriosis

Norway to ease curbs 'little by little' after coronavirus lockdown

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Aviation post-COVID 19: Hard time ahead of getting people back on planes

The sweeping travel restrictions have largely brought international travel to a halt and domestic travel is also facing a huge number of cancellations as billions of people are ordered to stay inside their homes as part of strict lock-downs...

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Videos

Latest News

Donations pour in but India's "PM CARES" coronavirus fund faces criticism

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is facing criticism for creating a new coronavirus relief fund when about 500 million was lying unspent in an older fund, even as top businesses and celebrities pledge millions of dollars in new donations...

Sonalika Sets up Isolation Center in St. Stephen's Hospital, New Delhi

New Delhi, Delhi, India NewsVoirIndias youngest and fastest growing tractor brand, Sonalika Tractors is doing every bit to support the nation in the fight against coronavirus. They have set up 29 isolation rooms at St. Stephens Hospital, Ne...

Madhuban Gajar developed by farmer scientist benefitting 150 local farmers

Madhuban Gajar, a biofortified carrot variety with high -carotene and iron content developed by Shri Vallabhhai Vasrambhai Marvaniya, a farmer scientist from Junagadh district, Gujarat is benefitting more than 150 local farmers in the area....

Spain's number of coronavirus deaths rises by 757 to over 14,500

The number of daily coronavirus deaths rose in Spain for the second day on Wednesday as 757 people died over the past 24 hours, though the pace of the proportional daily increase in the death toll slowed down slightly, the health ministry s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020