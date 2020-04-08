Left Menu
Development News Edition

S Africa's minister who flouted lockdown rules sent on leave

PTI | Johannesburg | Updated: 08-04-2020 15:17 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 15:17 IST
S Africa's minister who flouted lockdown rules sent on leave

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday placed on special leave a minister seen lunching at a friend's house in violation of the coronavirus lockdown. Ramaphosa has ordered a three-week national lockdown to try to brake the virus, which has infected 1,749 people, killing 13 of them, according to an official tally.

But a picture posted on Instagram on Sunday showed Communications and Digital Technologies Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams having lunch with five other people at the home of a former deputy minister earlier that day. "President Ramaphosa has placed the Minister on special leave for two months," the presidency said in a statement.

Ramaphosa has "accepted the minister's apology for the violation but was unmoved by mitigating factors she tendered," it said. "The nation-wide lockdown calls for absolute compliance on the part of all South Africans," Ramaphosa was quoted as saying.

"None of us -- not least a member of the national executive -- should undermine our national effort to save lives in this very serious situation," said Ramaphosa. "No-one is above the law." Last month, just two days into the lockdown, Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu was forced to issue an apology after she posted a video on her Instagram account, joking about how she was struggling to stay home..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

Study reveals nanotechnology to develop new treatment for endometriosis

Norway to ease curbs 'little by little' after coronavirus lockdown

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Aviation post-COVID 19: Hard time ahead of getting people back on planes

The sweeping travel restrictions have largely brought international travel to a halt and domestic travel is also facing a huge number of cancellations as billions of people are ordered to stay inside their homes as part of strict lock-downs...

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Videos

Latest News

Ex-Kazakh president's grandson wins UK case over purchase of London mansion

Londons High Court removed anti-graft orders against the grandson of the former president of Kazakhstan on Wednesday, dealing a blow to powers that British crime fighters use to target dirty money. The National Crime Agency NCA had sought U...

World's biggest oil producers still at odds before talks on major cuts

The worlds top oil producers Saudi Arabia, Russia and the United States still seemed at odds on Wednesday before this weeks meetings on potentially big output cuts to shore up crude prices that have been hammered by the coronavirus crisis.S...

Chamoli woman donates all savings to PM-CARES Fund for combating coronavirus

Devki Bhandari, a woman in her mid-60s, donated all her personal savings amounting Rs 10 lakhs to the PM-CARES Fund for fighting coronavirus. She has no children while her husband, who was an employee at silk department, died 12 years ago....

Six coronavirus patients died in Pune since Tuesday night, taking death toll in district to 14: health official. PTI SPK KRK KRK

Six coronavirus patients died in Pune since Tuesday night, taking death toll in district to 14 health official. PTI SPK KRK KRK...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020