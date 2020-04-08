Left Menu
Chennai, Apr 8 (PTI) Highlights from the Southern region

Highlights from the Southern region at 5 pm. . MDS2 TN-LOCKDOWN-TIPPLER Man hooked to booze dies in TN after vain bid to get his dose Villupuram(TN): After trying desperately to get a bottle of liqour, a 65-year old man fainted and was later pronounced brought dead by authorities at a government hospital, police said here. .

MDS3 KA-VIRUS-DEATH One more COVID-19 death in Karnataka, toll goes up to 5 Bengaluru: A 65-year-old man died of coronavirus in Kalaburagi district, taking the toll to five, while six new positive cases were confirmed in the state, pushing the tally to 181, the health department said. . MDS9 TN-VIRUS-PM-DMK Told PM to focus on COVID-19, drop new Parliament building plan: DMK Chennai: The DMK said it urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a meeting via video link to drop the move to construct a new Parliament building and instead focus on battling COVID-19 and claimed that funds announced by the Centre for tackling the virus was inadequate. .

MDS10 KA-LOCKDOWN-LD CM Karnataka for lifting lock-down in coronavirus-free districts, legislators to face 30 per cent salary cut: CM Bengaluru: The Karnataka government is in favour of lifting the coronavirus lockdown in districts which remained free of the virus infection, subject to approval from the Centre, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said. . MES2 KL-VIRUS-ACTOR Kerala's best actor stitches face masks as part of anti- Covid-19 drive Thiruvananthapuram: When popular Malayalam actor Indrans sits seriously before the sewing machine and carefully sews quality cloth masks with ease, it was not acting or becoming part of Kerala government's anti-Covid-19 campaign for him, but going back to his own roots. .

MES4 TL-LOCKDOWN-PHILANTHROPY Virus: Actors, corporates, politicians into philanthropy Hyderabad: The COVID-19 global pandemic and the nationwide lockdown has seen many prominent personalities, corporates and others in Telangana announce philanthropic measures to help the needy during the ongoing crisis.. .

