COVID-19: Sikkim guv asks CM to expedite process for setting up testing lab

Sikkim Governor Ganga Prasad on Wednesday urged Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang to expedite the process for setting up a laboratory in the state for testing samples of persons suspected to be infected with the novel coronavirus. He said a testing laboratory will enable early detection and treatment of COVID-19 patients.

During the second review meeting on coronavirus outbreak with Tamang and senior officials at the Raj Bhawan, Prasad said the state government must accord top priority to establishing a testing laboratory in the state in collaboration with the ICMR. He asked the state government to strengthen its mechanism and preparedness to keep coronavirus at bay in Sikkim.

Preventive measures have become all the more important since there has been a rapid increase in COVID-19 cases across the country in April, the governor said. He said the state government must look after vulnerable sections of the society in view of "the likelihood of lockdown being extended beyond April 14".

The chief minister assured the governor that the state government was doing its best to tackle the coronavirus outbreak and is distributing relief materials among vulnerable sections of the society. No coronavirus case has been detected in Sikkim so far, Tamang told the governor.

Agreeing with the governor that there was a likelihood that the lockdown might be extended beyond April 14, Tamang said the state government has decided that all educational institutions in Sikkim shall continue to remain closed till the situation normalises. He said that buffer stock of all essential commodities, including medical consumables, has been maintained.

Strict vigil has been maintained at the border check- points to restrict the movement of people and vehicles even if neighbouring states lift the lockdown, Tamang said. Partial relaxation of lockdown norms, if any, after the stipulated time will be in line with the guidelines issued by Centre, he added.

