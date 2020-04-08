Sanders drops out of White House race, Biden becomes presumptive Democratic prez nominee

Senator Bernie Sanders on Wednesday dropped out of the White House race, paving the way for former vice president Joe Biden to become the presumptive nominee of the Democratic party and take on President Donald Trump in November presidential elections

"Today I am suspending my campaign. But while the campaign ends, the struggle for justice continues on," Sanders, 78, said.

