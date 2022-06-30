NMDC partners with Hyderabad Runners Society for Marathon

India's mining major National Mineral Development Corporation Ltd. (NMDC) has partnered with Hyderabad Runners Society for the Hyderabad Marathon to be held on August 27 and 28, 2022. NMDC has become the title sponsor for Hyderabad Marathon this year onwards.

Speaking on this collaboration, Shri Sumit Deb, CMD, NMDC, said, "NMDC is a patron of the idea that healthy lifestyle is the foundation of growth and we have invested decades in bringing fitness to the fore. In line with our Prime Minister's vision of Fit India, NMDC promotes marathons, gamified walkathons, sports tournaments, and yoga events to build physical and mental strength. As we gear up to become ambassadors of the Fit India Movement, we are proud to support the Hyderabad Marathon and make an impact on our city's health."

(With Inputs from PIB)