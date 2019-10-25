International Development News
Ambience Malls celebrate Majestic Diwali with a grand shopping extravaganza

Ambience Malls in Vasant Kunj and Gurgaon are celebrating the much-awaited Festival of Lights this year, from 10th to 30th Oct 2019, with a grand shopping festival that will have an array of fun events and activities. For Diwali shopping, there would not be a better destination other than Ambience Malls; shoppers will get a chance to shop the latest festive arrivals and at the same time stand a chance of winning exciting giveaways and prizes.

Ambience Malls in Vasant Kunj and Gurgaon are celebrating the much-awaited Festival of Lights this year, from 10th to 30th Oct 2019, with a grand shopping festival and an array of fun events and activities.

"Shoppers at Ambience Mall Gurgaon, with a minimum shopping of Rs. 25,000 can deposit their bills in the lucky draw box. Winners will take home lavish prizes such as Jeep Compass, a trip to Disneyland Paris or Dubai and a big hamper of Home Appliances," said the management in a media statement. For beauty enthusiasts, professional Make-up Artist from Krayolan will be performing live demo while giving pro tips on festive makeover. Shoppers can also enjoy exclusive offers. Moreover, fun activities like Rangoli Doodle and an eclectic Diwali Festive Market with Mehendi artist is sure to be hit among patrons of all ages. At Vasant Kunj, Ambience is celebrating Diwali with a week long 'Kushiyon ka Shubharam', wherein shoppers can win latest electronics, beauty products, accessories and jewelry everyday.

"Diwali is an auspicious time to spread joy and connect over special moments. Keeping with our motto, 'Space for Million Smiles', Ambience Malls have come up with a grand shopping festival that will not only give our patrons an unparalleled shopping experience but also bring smiles to their faces with fun activities, attractive giveaways and winning prizes", the mall spokesperson said.

(With inputs from Ambience Mall)

