Left Menu
Development News Edition

Palaeoscience institute partners with diagnostic firm for COVID-19 testing

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 12-04-2020 12:31 IST | Created: 12-04-2020 12:31 IST
Palaeoscience institute partners with diagnostic firm for COVID-19 testing

The Birbal Sahni Institute of Palaeoscience (BSIP) here, an autonomous institute under the Department of Science and Technology, has partnered with a private diagnostic firm to start testing for coronavirus from next week. The institute is also working on 'mass screening assay' to diagnose a large population of 30-40 thousand per week.

This is for the first time that the institute is going for sample testing. "Our work is on palaeoscience (study of geological past). This is for the first time we are going for sample testing. We have all the necessary kits for precaution and we know principles and applications for dealing with such samples. After the tie up we are all ready with corona testing from next week," In-charge, ancient DNA lab, BSIP, Dr Neeraj Rai told PTI.

BSIP and the Redcliffe team, with which the institute has partnered, is also working on a mass screening assay to diagnose a large population using a mass array technology, Dr Rai said. "If we get approvals, which are in the pipeline, we will be to able to test 30-40 thousand samples in a week, which is the need of the hour," Dr Rai said. About the testing costs, Co-Founder, Redcliffe Life Sciences, Ashish Dubey told PTI, "The cost is expected to be less than Rs. 1000 per sample and for a large set of population this can be even less than Rs. 700 provided 500 samples are screened together" He said BSIP has been appointed as the sample analysing center (SAC). Redcliffe will provide infectious diagnostic testing services for COVID-19. The diagnostic company recently got approval for this unique PPP model from BSIP.  As part of the association, BSIP will provide infrastructure, which has biosafety level covering laboratories that work with agents associated with human diseases (pathogenic or infections organisms that pose a moderate health hazard) as per ICMR guidelines, Dr Rai said. The institution will also design the assays and protocols to test the presence and absence of COVID 19 using RT-PCR as per ICMR guidelines. Redcliffe will help conduct a prescribed diagnostic test within a set time (calculated from the sample receipt) and issue a formal test report using their manpower trained at handling infectious samples, Dr Rai said, Dubey said,"There are not many testing labs in Uttar Pradesh and given the need for testing in a large set of population, we are keeping ourselves ready to offer testing after April 15".

He said the company will also provide sample collection kits (wherever necessary) apart from manpower, logistics, and the necessary reagents/kits to BSIP. It will further help in waste management and disposal of biological material as per ICMR guidelines, he added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

IMF, World Bank aid aimed at helping countries battle pandemic

Merck Foundation marks World Health Day together with Mozambique First Lady to raise awareness on coronavirus

US marks record over 2,100 coronavirus deaths in one day: Johns Hopkins data

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

Security personnel stationed outside Athgaon Kabarsthan, Spanish Garden complex in Guwahati to contain spread of COVID-19

Security personnel have been stationed outside the Athagaon Kabarsthan Masjid and Spanish Garden complex in Guwahati after these areas were declared as containment zones. After COVID-19 cases were reported from Athagaon Kabarsthan Masjid an...

'Don't have money to buy essential commodities': TN labourers protest in Madurai

Daily wage labourers protest at MGR Street in Yagappa Nagar area, Madurai alleging they dont have enough money to buy essential commodities amid the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown. The MGR Street has been declared as a containment zone and ha...

Eight arrested for gambling in Rohini

Police have arrested eight people for gambling in Rohini sector 16 while a lockdown is in place to contain the spread of coronavirus, officials said on Sunday. During a raid on a house, eight persons were found gambling, they said, Rs. 95,...

I'm trying to save the world: Rihanna warns fans to stop asking about new music

Pop star Rihanna has asked her fans, who are demanding her to release her new album soon, to back off as her prime focus right now is doing her bit in saving the world from the coronavirus pandemic. The Grammy winner was one of the first Ho...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020