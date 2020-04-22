Left Menu
Development News Edition

Last year was Europe’s hottest on record, even without El Nino - scientists

Reuters | Updated: 22-04-2020 14:31 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 14:31 IST
Last year was Europe’s hottest on record, even without El Nino - scientists

Last year was the hottest on record in Europe, extending a run of exceptionally warm years driven by record levels of heat-trapping greenhouse gases in the atmosphere, according to a new study released on Earth Day on Wednesday.

Europe's average annual temperature hit a record high last year, exceeding the previous hottest years on record, which were 2014, 2015 and 2018, the European Union's Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S), said in its annual "European State of the Climate" report. Of Europe's 12 warmest years on record, 11 have occurred since 2000, the report found.

"This warming trend is now unequivocal anywhere on the planet. And as a consequence of that, the frequency of these record breaking events is going up," C3S director Carlo Buontempo told Reuters. This year looks likely continue the warming trend. Copernicus data from Dec. 2019-Feb. 2020 showed that Europe experienced its warmest winter on record.

The scientists said last year's record temperatures came even though there was no El Nino – a weather pattern that typically leads to higher temperatures. "This made the record-breaking events even more extraordinary," Buontempo said.

Rather, high pressure weather events helped trigger the scorching heatwaves seen last June and July, when countries including France, Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands recorded their highest ever temperatures. The scientists said these high pressure events are likely to become more severe, as the world warms.

Concentrations of planet warming gases in the atmosphere, including carbon dioxide and methane, climbed in 2019 and are now at levels not seen on the Earth for millions of years, the scientists said. The 27-country EU plans to reduce its net greenhouse gas emissions to zero by 2050 in line with the 2015 Paris Agreement on climate change, a pathway that will require transformational change in many sectors of the economy.

The Paris accord aims to cap global warming at "well below" 2 degree Celius and as close as possible to 1.5C above pre-industrial levels. Global average temperatures have already increased roughly 1.1C since pre-industrial times, the scientists said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

CRAVITY’s Serim chooses BTS's 'V' as his role model, know the details

NSE cautions trading members about Zoom video conferencing app, cyber threats

Is Babylon Berlin Season 4 possible in 2020? What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

INSIGHT-Tyre industry pushes back against evidence of plastic pollution

A growing body of scientific research linking tire wear to microplastic pollution, as well as increased scrutiny from lawmakers in the European Union EU, has led the 180 billion-a-year tire industry to fight back.The companies have stepped ...

No new COVID-19 case reported in Assam in last 7 days: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said that no new case of COVID-19 has been reported in the State in the last seven days. The situation of corona in India is much better than in the world. A total of 5,789 people have been te...

Cricket-India's Shaw says returned hungrier from doping 'mistake'

The time spent away from cricket felt like a torture but India opener Prithvi Shaw believes he returned hungrier after serving a doping ban last year. Shaw was handed a back-dated eight-month suspension by the Indian cricket board for the d...

Second batch of 225 Iran returnees reaches Ladakh after undergoing quarantine in Rajasthan

The second batch of 225 pilgrims who had returned from Iran reached here on Wednesday in a special Indian Air Force plane after undergoing quarantine in Rajasthan, officials said. The returnees, 208 hailing from Kargil and 17 from Leh, were...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020