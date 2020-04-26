Left Menu
Science News Roundup: Before becoming frozen wasteland, Antarctica was home to frogs

Science News Roundup: Before becoming frozen wasteland, Antarctica was home to frogs
Before becoming frozen wasteland, Antarctica was home to frogs

When paleontologist Thomas Mörs was peering into a microscope while sorting through tiny 40 million-year-old fossils unearthed on Seymour Island near the tip of the Antarctic Peninsula, he came across quite a surprise - hip and skull bones of a frog. The little amphibian from the Eocene Epoch was a helmeted frog - about 1-1/2 inches (4 cm) long - closely related to five species of helmeted frogs still native to Chile. These frogs get their name from the shape of their heads.

