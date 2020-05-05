Left Menu
Development News Edition

CCMB ties up with Eyestem to take up research activities on COVID-19

CCMB is a constituent laboratory of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) known for its cutting-edge research work on cellular and molecular biology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 05-05-2020 19:56 IST | Created: 05-05-2020 19:56 IST
CCMB ties up with Eyestem to take up research activities on COVID-19
Dr Jogin Desai, the CEO, Eyestem, expressed hope that CCMB will be able to leverage its platform and advance COVID-19 research that will help the country. Image Credit: ANI

Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB), Hyderabad has tied up with a Bengaluru-based company, Eyestem Research Private Limited, to take up research activities on COVID-19. Through this research collaboration, an attempt will be made to grow novel coronavirus in human cell lines, which will enable in vitro testing of potential drugs and vaccines against the COVID-19.

The research team will use Eyestem's human lung epithelial cell culture system provided as part of its Anti-COVID Screening (ACS) platform to understand the molecular and pathological characteristics of the novel coronavirus, with a view of establishing a rational basis for testing potential drugs in vitro, said CCMB scientists.

"Culturing the virus outside the human host is a technological challenge that needs to be overcome. Eyestem's cell culture system expresses the ACE2 receptor and other genes that are key determinants of viral entry and replication. We hope that employing this system will allow the CCMB team led by Dr Krishnan Harshan to grow the virus predictably and thereby open up the potential for the drug screening and vaccine development strategies", said Dr Rakesh Mishra, Director, CCMB.

CCMB is a constituent laboratory of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) known for its cutting-edge research work on cellular and molecular biology. Eyestem Research Private Limited is a cell therapy start-up incubated at the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Platforms (C-CAMP), Bengaluru. C-CAMP is an initiative of the Department of Biotechnology, Ministry of Science and Technology.

Dr Jogin Desai, the CEO, Eyestem, expressed hope that CCMB will be able to leverage its platform and advance COVID-19 research that will help the country. "The ACS platform has been developed by Dr Rajarshi Pal and his team and is a testament to our depth and expertise in cell therapy and disease modelling," he said.

Eyestemis working to democratize access to cell therapy as well as disease modelling platforms and bring their benefit to a large section of humanity added Dr Desai.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Judges, judicial officers of Jharkhand donate Rs 1,50,13,816 to PM CARES

Money Heist Season 5 likely to be out in April 2021, The Professor’s life in danger

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run cast includes Keanu Reeves, film gets new release date

India issues demarche to Islamabad protesting Pakistan Supreme Court's order on so-called Gilgit-Baltistan: MEA

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

AIIMS planning to start OPD and non-emergency services soon; tells committee to prepare blueprint

An AIIMS sub-committee has been asked to prepare a blueprint for smooth restoration of OPD and non-emergency operation services, with the administration planning to resume them in the next ten days, official sources said. Also, non-COVID se...

Jaguars sign veteran pass rusher Lynch

The Jacksonville Jaguars signed veteran pass rusher Aaron Lynch on Tuesday. The team did not announce contract terms, but multiple reports pegged it as a one-year deal.The 6-foot-6 Lynch entered the league in 2014 when the San Francisco 49e...

87% urban Indians give high ratings to Modi govt's handling of COVID-19 crisis: Survey

New Delhi, May 5 PTI&#160;An overwhelming 87 per cent of urban Indians have given high ratings to the Narendra Modi government for its handling of the COVID-19 crisis, according to a survey by Ipsos.&#160; The multinational market research ...

U.S., Britain say trade talks big priority; pledge accelerated pace

The United States and Britain on Tuesday formally launched a first round of negotiations aimed at reaching a free trade agreement, pledging to work at an accelerated pace to reach a deal that will significantly boost trade and investment. T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020