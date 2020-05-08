Left Menu
CSIR approves project to develop human monoclonal antibodies that can neutralize COVID-19 in patients

The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), through its New Millennium Indian Technology Leadership Initiative (NMITLI) program, has approved a multi-institutional project to develop human monoclonal antibodies (hmAbs) that can neutralize coronavirus in patients.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-05-2020 17:59 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 17:59 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

"Given the importance of deploying multiple strategies against Covid-19, CSIR through NMITLI program has approved a project towards development of human monoclonal antibodies (hmAbs) that can neutralize SARS-CoV-2 in patients," read a release. "The project aims to generate hmAbs to SARS-CoV-2 from convalescent phase of COVID-19 patients and select high affinity and neutralizing antibodies. The project also aims to anticipate future adaptation of the virus and generate hmAbs clones that can neutralize the mutated virus so that could be readily used for combating future SARS-CoV infections," it said.

Speaking on the development, CSIR Director General, Dr Shekhar C Mande said: "As the research into SARS-CoV-2 is in early days and our understanding is evolving each day, it is critical that we need to deploy all possible strategies to combat the virus. Hence, CSIR is exploring all possible avenues and we are supporting new ideas which have clear deployment strategy". BBIL will be the commercial partner and responsible for subsequent development and commercialization of the hmAbs generated. (ANI)

