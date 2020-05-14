Left Menu
51.4 kg jackfruit in backyard farm, Kollam man applies for Guinness World Records

During the coronavirus-induced lockdown, jackfruit dishes find a prominent place on the food tables of Malayalees. And in Kollam, a family in Edamulakkal village was surprised to find a mammoth jackfruit weighing more than 50 kilogram in their backyard.

14-05-2020
Johnkutty measuring, weighing jackfruit. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

And in Kollam, a family in Edamulakkal village was surprised to find a mammoth jackfruit weighing more than 50 kilogram in their backyard. They have now approached Guinness World Records as the world record for the heaviest jackfruit is 42.7 kilogram.

Johnkutty from Edamulakkal said that the jackfruit weighs more than 51.4 kilogram and is 97 CM in length. "When I searched, I found that the heaviest jackfruit weighs 42.72 kg and was found in Pune. So, I have applied for Guinness World Records and also the Limca Book of Records, " he said.

The Guinness World Records lists the world records of human achievements and the extremes of the natural world. (ANI)

