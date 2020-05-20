Science News Roundup: Fossil of one of the last mega raptor found

Science News Roundup: Fossil of one of the last mega raptor foundDevdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-05-2020 03:38 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 02:26 IST
Following is a summary of current science news briefs.
Fossil of one of the last mega raptor on the planet found in Argentina
Paleontologists from the Argentine Museum of Natural Sciences said on Monday they found the 70-million-year-old remains of a mega raptor, making it one of the last carnivorous dinosaurs to inhabit the earth. The discovery was made in the southern province of Santa Cruz in the middle of March this year. After studying the fossils, measuring 10 meters (32 feet), experts realized they were looking at the remains of a predatory dinosaur from the end of the "age of dinosaurs."
- READ MORE ON:
- Argentina