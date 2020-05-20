Science News Roundup: Fossil of one of the last mega raptor found

Left Menu
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-05-2020 03:38 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 02:26 IST
Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Fossil of one of the last mega raptor on the planet found in Argentina

Paleontologists from the Argentine Museum of Natural Sciences said on Monday they found the 70-million-year-old remains of a mega raptor, making it one of the last carnivorous dinosaurs to inhabit the earth. The discovery was made in the southern province of Santa Cruz in the middle of March this year. After studying the fossils, measuring 10 meters (32 feet), experts realized they were looking at the remains of a predatory dinosaur from the end of the "age of dinosaurs."

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

8 labourers injured in truck accident near Kanpur

Eight labourers were injured after the truck they were travelling in met with an accident in Bilhaur, on Tuesday.All the injured have been shifted to the hospital. The truck was en-route to West Bengal from Haryana.Further details are await...

Bolsonaro says Brazil to issue new chloroquine protocol on Wednesday

Brazils Health Ministry will issue new guidelines on Wednesday expanding the recommended use of chloroquine for treating the novel coronavirus, President Jair Bolsonaro said, days after the health minister quit under pressure to sign the ne...

Soccer-Brazilian football could restart in June - CBF

Brazilian football could restart at the end of June, the secretary general of the Brazilian Football Confederation CBF told Reuters on Tuesday even though the number of coronavirus cases is still rising in South Americas hardest-hit nation...

Chaos nip Liquid in DreamHack Spring - NA opener

Chaos Esports Club came from behind to beat Team Liquid 2-1 on Tuesday in the opening match of the DreamHack Masters Spring - North America event. The DreamHack Masters Jonkoping, a 250,000 Counter-Strike Global Offensive event, originally ...
