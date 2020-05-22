Magnitude-6.1 earthquake hits in ocean west of Mexico

Magnitude-6.1 earthquake hits in ocean west of MexicoPTI | Mexico City | Updated: 22-05-2020 16:34 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 16:00 IST
The US Geological Survey says a relatively strong earthquake has been recorded in the Pacific Ocean west of Mexico
The quake, with a preliminary magnitude of 6.1, hit at 3:46 a.m. local time Friday at a shallow depth of 10 kilometers (6 miles). The epicenter was 173 km (108 miles) east southeast of the resort city of San Jose del Cabo, on the southern tip of the Baja California peninsula
No tsunami warning was issued.
