Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mumbai streets deserted as India's biggest city braces for cyclone

Reuters | Mumbai | Updated: 03-06-2020 12:00 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 11:58 IST
Mumbai streets deserted as India's biggest city braces for cyclone
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Bracing for the first-ever cyclone to hit Mumbai in living memory, people in India's most populous metropolis stayed off the streets and scrambled to protect their homes before the torrential rains and gale-force winds struck. Authorities were working until late in the night on Tuesday to move thousands of people away from the coast, amid fears that a city already ravaged by COVID-19 infections could see its healthcare system further overwhelmed.

"We have seen rains, but we have never seen a cyclone in the city. We don't know what damage it will do," Shantaram Terekar, who lives in a one-room hutment in the city told Reuters. Terek said he had switched off electricity and put some tarpaulin to secure his thin metal roof.

India's largest container port, Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT), on the outskirts of Mumbai, said it had shut for 24 hours, and only 19 flights were due to operate from Mumbai's airport. The cyclonic storm in the Arabian Sea was "very likely to intensify into a Severe Cyclonic Storm" later on Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said, predicting winds gusting up to 120 km per hour (75 miles per hour).

The cyclone, called Nicaragua, could make landfall on the coastal border of Maharashtra and Gujarat states, where officials have evacuated more than 100,000 people. Cyclones often skirt Mumbai, a metropolis of more than 20 million people, though every year during the June-September monsoon season torrential rains flood roads, and bring a halt to a suburban railway service that serves millions of people.

Mumbai emergency services are already struggling with the nation's largest outbreak of the novel coronaries. The city and its surrounding areas have so far reported some 55,000 COVID-19 cases and more than 1,700 deaths from the disease. In Mumbai, authorities shifted 150 Covid-19 patients to other hospitals as the newly built makeshift hospital they were being treated in was located in a low-lying area.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 981 spoilers revealed, Apoo vs Kidd, Chopper hiding in a tank & many more

Tata Power starts managing power distribution in central Odisha

NTPC begins search for CEO of distribution business

UIF vows to ensure Covid-19 TERS payments promptly processed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Can govt confirm no Chinese soldier has entered India, asks Rahul Gandhi

Amid a border standoff with China, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday asked the government to make it clear whether or not Chinese soldiers have entered India. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had on Tuesday said that a sizeable number...

Amazon India expands packaging-free shipping to over 100 cities

Amazon India on Wednesday announced that it has expanded its Packaging-Free Shipping PFS initiative to more than 100 cities in the country. PFS is a sustainable packaging solution in which customer orders are shipped in their original packa...

Renault finalises 5 billion euro state-backed loan

Renault finalised on Wednesday a 5 billion euro 5.60 billion loan from with the French government, strengthening the carmakers finances in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic which has ravaged the auto industry.Renault said that the credit...

British PM Johnson is in charge of coronavirus response, junior minister says

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is in charge of the governments coronavirus response and always has been, a junior minister said on Wednesday after a report that Johnson was taking control of the crisis.With a suspected COVID-19 death ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020