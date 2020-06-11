Left Menu
Development News Edition

Earth Sciences Ministry develops Integrated Flood Warning System for Mumbai 

IFLOWS-Mumbai is developed as a state of art Integrated Flood Warning system for Mumbai to enhance the resilience of the city of Mumbai by providing early warning for flooding, especially during high rainfall events and cyclones.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-06-2020 19:15 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 19:15 IST
Earth Sciences Ministry develops Integrated Flood Warning System for Mumbai 
I-FLOWS is built on a modular structure and comprises of seven modules, namely Data Assimilation, Flood, Inundation, Vulnerability, Risk, Dissemination Module and Decision Support System.  Image Credit: Flickr

Extreme precipitation events are on the rise in India driven by warming temperatures and changes in the monsoon due to climate change. The capital of the state of Maharashtra, Mumbai, a megapolis and the financial capital of India have been experiencing floods with increased periodicity and recent flood on 29 August 2017, brought the city to a standstill. The flood during 26th July 2005, is probably etched in the memory of every Mumbai citizen, when the city received rainfall of 94cm, a 100 year high in a span of 24 hours paralyzing the city completely. As a preparedness for floods before they occur, people to be warned so that they can be prepared in advance for flooding conditions.

In a bid to aid in the mitigation activities of the flood-prone city, Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai, Govt of Maharashtra approached the Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES) to develop an Integrated Flood Warning System for Mumbai referred to as, IFLOWS-Mumbai. Moses initiated the development of IFLOWS-Mumbai in July 2019 using the in-house expertise available within the Ministry of Earth Sciences in close coordination with Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai. IFLOWS-Mumbai is developed as a state of art Integrated Flood Warning system for Mumbai to enhance the resilience of the city of Mumbai by providing early warning for flooding, especially during high rainfall events and cyclones.

I-FLOWS is built on a modular structure and comprises of seven modules, namely Data Assimilation, Flood, Inundation, Vulnerability, Risk, Dissemination Module and Decision Support System. The system incorporates weather models from National Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasting (NCMRWF), India Meteorological Department (IMD), field data from the rain gauge network stations set up by Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) and IMD, thematic layers on land use, infrastructure etc provided by MCGM. Based on inputs from weather models, Hydrologic models are used to transform rainfall into runoff and provides inflow inputs into the river systems. Hydraulic models are used to solve equations of fluid motion to replicate the movement of water to assess flooding in the study area. Since, Mumbai is an island city with its connectivity to sea, hydrodynamic models and storm surge model are used to calculate the tide and storm surge impacts on the city. The system has provisions to capture the urban drainage within the city and predict the areas of flooding, which will be incorporated in the final system. The data on river bathymetry was collected in all rivers namely Mithi, Dahisar, Oshiwara, Poisar, Ulhas, lakes and creeks by NCCR in association with MCGM and IMD, Mumbai. The land topography, land use, infrastructure, population etc., was provided by MCGM and it was integrated into a Decision Support System to accurately estimate flood levels at ward level using thematic layers in GIS. A web GIS-based decision supports system is build to calculate the vulnerability and risk of elements exposed to flood.

The Flood Warning System will be formally launched jointly by Honorable Shri Uddhavji Balasaheb Thackeray Hon Chief Minister, Government of Maharashtra and Dr Harsh Vardhan, Hon Union Minister for Health & Family Welfare, Science & Technology, Earth Sciences, Govt of India on 12th June 2020 at Mumbai at 1230 hours.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 main, recurring cast announced, synopsis of episode 1 revealed

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

SAIL partners Apollo Hospitals for healthcare services to employees, their families

Frozen 3 to end the trilogy, Anna’s lavish wedding, What Elsa can get from here

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

2 LeT operatives held in Punjab; weapons meant for terror attacks in Kashmir seized: Police

The Punjab Police on Thursday said it foiled a major attempt to smuggle arms and ammunition into Kashmir to carry out terror attacks there with the arrest of two Lashkar-e-Taiba LeT operatives. Ten hand grenades, along with one AK-47 rifle ...

Surgeons led by Indian-origin doctor perform first known US lung transplant for coronavirus patient

Surgeons led by an Indian-origin doctor have performed a double-lung transplant on a patient whose lungs were damaged by COVID-19, a surgery believed to be the first of its kind in the US since the pandemic began. Northwestern Medicine i...

Zoom caught in China censorship crossfire as meetings foiled

Video app company Zoom said Thursday it regretted that some meetings involving US-based Chinese dissidents were disrupted, as meanwhile a prominent Hong Kong activist said his account was blocked despite the citys guarantees of free speech....

TUI cancels beach holidays for UK customers until July 10

Travel company TUI said its UK operation was cancelling beach holidays for British tourists until July 10 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, extending the cancellation date by 10 days as UK travel restrictions persist. TUI had previously cancell...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020