Left Menu
Development News Edition

No need to panic due to recent quakes in Delhi-NCR but preparedness required: NCS

Speaking at a meeting convened by the National Disaster Management Authority on Wednesday, Bansal said given the seismic history of Delhi, minor earthquakes in Delhi-NCR are not unusual, according to a Home Ministry statement. There is no need to panic but it is important to undertake preparedness and mitigation measures to reduce the risks, he said, adding there is no proven technology in the world to predict earthquakes with certainty in terms of location, time and magnitude.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-06-2020 21:39 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 21:39 IST
No need to panic due to recent quakes in Delhi-NCR but preparedness required: NCS

There is no need to panic due to the recent earthquakes in Delhi-NCR but it is vital to undertake preparedness and take precautionary measures, Director of the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) B K Bansal has said. Speaking at a meeting convened by the National Disaster Management Authority on Wednesday, Bansal said given the seismic history of Delhi, minor earthquakes in Delhi-NCR are not unusual, according to a Home Ministry statement.

There is no need to panic but it is important to undertake preparedness and mitigation measures to reduce the risks, he said, adding there is no proven technology in the world to predict earthquakes with certainty in terms of location, time and magnitude. The NDMA has requested the state governments to take steps that included ensuring compliance of building bye laws to make upcoming constructions earthquake resilient and avoid addition of vulnerable building stock.

It suggested them to identify the vulnerable structures, especially lifeline buildings, and retrofit them. Private buildings should also be retrofitted in a phased manner. The NDMA advised the state governments to conduct regular mock exercises and come out with SoPs for immediate response after an earthquake.

Undertake public awareness programmes regarding 'dos and don'ts' during an earthquake, it said. The meeting, convened to discuss the various mitigation and preparedness measures to reduce the earthquake risk in Delhi-NCR region, was attended through voice conferencing by NDMA members, Director General of the National Disaster Response Force and senior officers of Governments of NCT of Delhi, Rajasthan, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

Nearly a dozen low-intensity earthquakes have jolted the Delhi-NCR region in last three months..

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 main, recurring cast announced, synopsis of episode 1 revealed

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

SAIL partners Apollo Hospitals for healthcare services to employees, their families

Frozen 3 to end the trilogy, Anna’s lavish wedding, What Elsa can get from here

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 highlights ‘life and death’ stakes for greater digital cooperation

Managing the digital divide better has become a matter of life and death for people unable to access essential healthcare information during the COVID-19 pandemic, the UN chief has told a virtual high-level meeting on rapid technological ch...

Fire in historical Crawford Market building, nobody hurt

Several shops located inside the heritage Crawford Market building in South Mumbai were gutted in a massive fire which broke out on Thursday evening, the Fire Brigade said. While fire officials took almost three hours to douse the flames, n...

NIRF: 5 DU colleges among top 10, Miranda House retains top position

Five Delhi University colleges are among the top 10 in the NIRF rankings released by the HRD Ministry on Thursday, with Miranda House bagging the top spot for the fourth consecutive year. DU, which was ranked 13th last year, moved up to the...

US STOCKS-Wall St hammered by fears of spurt in virus infections, economic worries

U.S. stocks slumped on Thursday with the Dow shedding over 5 and the index on track for its sharpest one-day decline since March 18, as investors fretted over a resurgence in coronavirus infections and a grim economic outlook from the Feder...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020