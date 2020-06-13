70 pc of locust population eliminated in UP's Banda district

Teams of Agriculture and Fire Department arrived Uttar Pradesh's Banda district on Saturday to contain the locust attack and were able to eliminate 70 per cent of the pest population. "We were able to trace the locusts in Banda with the help of the teams of the agriculture and fire department. We have eliminated 60-70 per cent of the locust population. Hamirpur and Mahoba districts need to remain alert," said Dr Pramod Kumar, District Agricultural Officer.

Swarms of locusts entered the Prayagraj district on Thursday and destroyed standing crops in the farms. They also entered the city and attacked places that have greenery. The desert locust is a species of locust, a swarming short-horned grasshopper. They are known to devour everything in their path, posing an unprecedented threat to the food supply and livelihoods of millions of people. (ANI)