MP: Locust swarms spotted above several Bhopal localities
Locust swarms were seen on Tuesday over several areas of Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal, including the state secretariat and the chief minister's residence, prompting the administration to spray pesticides to stamp out the menace, officials said.PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 16-06-2020 17:16 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 16:58 IST
Locust swarms were seen on Tuesday over several areas of Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal, including the state secretariat and the chief minister's residence, prompting the administration to spray pesticides to stamp out the menace, officials said. Eye-witnesses said locust swarms were seen above Vallabh Bhawan (state secretariat), 74 Bungalows, where Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is currently residing, Press Complex, the MP Assembly complex and Link Road number one among other areas.
Superintendent of Police (Fire Brigade) RS Nigwal told PTI spraying of pesticides had begun around Vallabh Bhawan and 74 Bungalows areas, adding the situation would be controlled soon. A Madhya Pradesh Public Relations Department officials said large-scale spraying of pesticides took place to destroy locusts in Bhopal, Ujjain, Sagar and Jabalpur divisions of the state.
He said the agriculture department had directed its officers in all districts to spray pesticides and destroy the locust swarms..
