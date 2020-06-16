3.9 magnitude earthquake hits J-K's Katra
An earthquake of magnitude 3.9 on the Richter scale struck 85 km east of Katra on Tuesday afternoon.ANI | Katra (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 16-06-2020 17:33 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 17:33 IST
An earthquake of magnitude 3.9 on the Richter scale struck 85 km east of Katra on Tuesday afternoon. "An earthquake of magnitude 3.9 struck 85 km east of Katra, Jammu & Kashmir at 2:10 pm today," according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).
No loss of life or damage to property has been reported so far due to the earthquake. Further, deatils are awaited. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Katra
- JK
- National Centre for Seismology