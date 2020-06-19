Left Menu
SANParks to approach opening of overnight facilities

SANParks CEO Fundisile Mketeni said the President's address on Wednesday, 17 June 2020, was good news for SANParks and many nature lovers who for the past three months have been yearning to visit their favourite national park.

Mketeni said SANParks will approach the opening of its accommodation facilities responsibly to ensure that the gains made by South Africa in curbing the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic are not compromised. Image Credit: Twitter(@environmentza)

The South African National Parks (SANParks) says it is preparing to recall its hospitality staff for a phased approach in the reopening of its overnight facilities.

This follows an announcement by President Cyril Ramaphosa that accommodation providers can resume operations in alert level 3.

"However, we urge those who cannot wait to book into our accommodation to exercise a bit of patience as SANParks readies itself for the reopening," Mketeni said.

Mketeni said SANParks will approach the opening of its accommodation facilities responsibly to ensure that the gains made by South Africa in curbing the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic are not compromised.

The process of recalling back staff in preparation for the reopening is still to commence.

"We will then immediately activate the re-training of staff on new operating protocols in line with industry standards.

"The safety of both staff and guests is critical and we have to ensure that we are in compliance with regard to regulations as well as health standards and protocols. We will announce the dates for the reopening of accommodation bookings in the next few days," Mketeni said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

